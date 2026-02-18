BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 16,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
BV Financial Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.42.
BV Financial Company Profile
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
Featured Articles
