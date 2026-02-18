Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €126.20 and last traded at €125.40. 195,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €124.60.

Euronext Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.98.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

