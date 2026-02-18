Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,040 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 1,640 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ:PRENW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRENW) is a molecular diagnostics and preventive genomics company that develops and delivers DNA-based tests and diagnostic solutions. The company’s offerings include direct-to-consumer health profiling services, clinical genetic tests, and pathogen screening assays. By combining advanced laboratory processes with digital tools, Prenetics aims to provide insights into genetic risk factors, nutrition and fitness optimization, and early disease detection.

Prenetics operates a portfolio of consumer genomics brands, including DNAFit and CircleDNA, which offer personalized reports on wellness, exercise, nutrition, and inherited health traits.

