Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of STC opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.01. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.