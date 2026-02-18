The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $60.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.1176.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

