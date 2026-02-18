Atria Investments Inc Has $1.71 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 183,051 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Banco Santander by 271.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 65.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAN. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.