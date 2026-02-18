SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

