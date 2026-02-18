Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Insider Sells £52,408.62 in Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Eldur Ólafsson sold 476,442 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11, for a total value of £52,408.62.
Eldur Ólafsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 16th, Eldur Ólafsson sold 61,756 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11, for a total value of £6,793.16.
Amaroq Minerals Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of AMRQ stock traded down GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113. 1,295,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.66. The company has a market capitalization of £523.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.20. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amaroq Minerals
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.