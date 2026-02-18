Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Insider Sells £52,408.62 in Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Eldur Ólafsson sold 476,442 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11, for a total value of £52,408.62.

Eldur Ólafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 16th, Eldur Ólafsson sold 61,756 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11, for a total value of £6,793.16.

Amaroq Minerals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMRQ stock traded down GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113. 1,295,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.66. The company has a market capitalization of £523.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.20. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amaroq Minerals from GBX 120 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.50.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.

