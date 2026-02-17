Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,958 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $2,157,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,562,072.96. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $3,475,110.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $18.21 on Tuesday, hitting $332.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,567. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.