Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $607,446.72 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,414.40. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.61. 1,516,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,567. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day moving average of $424.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.96.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

