CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.23. CyberAgent shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberAgent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

