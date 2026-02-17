Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.6205 and last traded at $29.6205, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.
In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.
