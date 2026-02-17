e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.