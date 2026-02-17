e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/30/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.