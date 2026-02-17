Short Interest in Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Increases By 28.5%

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 522,417 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 406,465 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cel-Sci by 2,188.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cel-Sci by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,352 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cel-Sci by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cel-Sci in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cel-Sci in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cel-Sci stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 15,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cel-Sci has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Cel-Sci ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cel-Sci will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development of immunotherapy products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, the company applies its proprietary LEAPS® (Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System) and Multikine® immunotherapy platforms to stimulate the body’s immune response against disease. CEL-SCI operates as a clinical-stage enterprise, working to translate immunological insights into therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead product candidate, Multikine (leukineferon), is an investigational immunotherapy designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to attack head and neck cancer cells.

