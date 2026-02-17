Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,791,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,285 shares.The stock last traded at $104.9760 and had previously closed at $106.42.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

