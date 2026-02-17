Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor?grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare?earth magnetic alloys and high?purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

