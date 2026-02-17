EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $140.93 and last traded at $141.3950. 225,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 95,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

