Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $96,972.20 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 9,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $96,972.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 713,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,087.84. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Allison sold 1,526 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,099.30.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Allison sold 21,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $318,956.12.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $73,588.97.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.
Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 15,713,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,759,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.21.
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
