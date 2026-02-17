Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 5,361 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,466. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,901 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $172,385.19.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $93.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

