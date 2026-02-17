Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.09, but opened at $253.89. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $238.8670, with a volume of 99,338 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.9282 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

