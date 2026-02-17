SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 180,995 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 239,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2%

RWR stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

