Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 90,760 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,585 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,760 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 75.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

