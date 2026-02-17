Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.20. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 602.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,685,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 1,614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,738 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 119.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,628,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 885,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 803,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,717,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 682,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

