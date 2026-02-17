JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,476,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.84% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,911,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

