Head-To-Head Contrast: BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) vs. CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BeOne Medicines and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeOne Medicines 1 1 13 0 2.80 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 0.00

BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $379.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given BeOne Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeOne Medicines is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.6% of BeOne Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of BeOne Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BeOne Medicines and CytoDyn”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeOne Medicines $3.81 billion 9.96 -$644.79 million $0.51 678.57 CytoDyn N/A N/A $3.74 million ($0.03) -8.07

CytoDyn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeOne Medicines. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeOne Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BeOne Medicines has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeOne Medicines and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeOne Medicines 1.38% 5.52% 3.17% CytoDyn N/A N/A -175.37%

Summary

BeOne Medicines beats CytoDyn on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

