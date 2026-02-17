PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IEI stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.