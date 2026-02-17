Ethereum Price Down 2.8% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $237.42 billion and approximately $19.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,967.17 or 0.02913282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,692,440 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has initially gained recognition through initial coin offerings (ICOs).”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

