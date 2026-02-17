Ethereum Price Down 2.8% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $237.42 billion and approximately $19.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,967.17 or 0.02913282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013545 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005214 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,692,440 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
