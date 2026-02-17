Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Dero has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $4.27 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,524.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.91 or 0.00838079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00488443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00426291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00080432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.Telegram, Discord, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

