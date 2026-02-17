ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:
- 2/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 2/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/11/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.
