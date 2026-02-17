ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:

2/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

