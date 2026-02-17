Short Interest in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Drops By 19.0%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,627 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 4,478 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FRI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $30.00.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market. The Index contains securities selected for market representation according to geography and property type. All securities in the Index satisfy the Index’s liquidity, price and market capitalization requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.