Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,956 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 37,955 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,110,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after purchasing an additional 277,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 36,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

