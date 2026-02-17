WazirX (WRX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. WazirX has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $15.32 thousand worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

