HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF $BBRE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.70% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $52,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBRE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

