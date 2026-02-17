Dacxi (DACXI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dacxi has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Dacxi has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $289.11 thousand worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 30th, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxichain.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

