Jupiter Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $489.07 million and $37.10 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,703.295875 with 3,243,891,294.88 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.16604547 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 798 active market(s) with $29,754,999.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

