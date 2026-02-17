Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.050-8.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cadence Design Systems’ conference call:

Cadence finished FY?2025 with strong financials — 14% revenue growth , ~45% non?GAAP operating margin, $1.73B operating cash flow for the year, and $925M of share repurchases, signaling strong cash generation and capital return to shareholders.

, ~45% non?GAAP operating margin, $1.73B operating cash flow for the year, and $925M of share repurchases, signaling strong cash generation and capital return to shareholders. The company entered 2026 with a record backlog of $7.8B (about 67% of 2026 revenue expected from beginning backlog), providing high revenue visibility into the coming year.

(about 67% of 2026 revenue expected from beginning backlog), providing high revenue visibility into the coming year. Management is pushing agentic AI broadly — launching ChipStack AI Super Agent and expanding Cerebrus/Verisium/Allegro X AI — claiming up to 10x productivity gains and endorsements from major customers, which could drive increased tool usage and new monetization opportunities.

and expanding Cerebrus/Verisium/Allegro X AI — claiming up to 10x productivity gains and endorsements from major customers, which could drive increased tool usage and new monetization opportunities. Hardware and IP businesses remain a growth engine — a record hardware year with >30 new customers and IP revenue up ~25% in 2025 (new IP titles and memory IP like LPDDR6 highlighted), supporting expectations for continued multi?product demand.

Guidance and modeling caveats — 2026 outlook excludes the pending Hexagon D&E acquisition and assumes existing export controls remain similar; management also flagged prudent conservatism around China and hardware visibility, creating uncertainty around upside.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $16.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.46. 5,539,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.89. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 results above expectations (EPS beat and revenue/gross profit growth); quarter showed improving margins and stronger cash flow, which supports longer?term earnings momentum. Cadence Beats Q4 Estimates

Reported Q4 results above expectations (EPS beat and revenue/gross profit growth); quarter showed improving margins and stronger cash flow, which supports longer?term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management issued very strong FY?2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates (FY EPS guide ~8.05–8.15 vs. consensus ~5.45; Q1 EPS guide ~1.89–1.95 vs. consensus ~1.74), a major positive catalyst for future revenue and profit expectations. (Guidance and results in company release.) Cadence Q4 & FY2025 Results

Management issued very strong FY?2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates (FY EPS guide ~8.05–8.15 vs. consensus ~5.45; Q1 EPS guide ~1.89–1.95 vs. consensus ~1.74), a major positive catalyst for future revenue and profit expectations. (Guidance and results in company release.) Positive Sentiment: Launched a new ChipStack AI super agent for chip design, reinforcing Cadence’s exposure to AI-driven design demand and providing a product catalyst for adoption and revenue growth. ChipStack AI Launch

Launched a new ChipStack AI super agent for chip design, reinforcing Cadence’s exposure to AI-driven design demand and providing a product catalyst for adoption and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirm/raise price targets (median targets remain well above the current price) while at least one firm remains cautious; this produces varying short?term reactions from funds and traders. Analyst PTs

Analyst coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirm/raise price targets (median targets remain well above the current price) while at least one firm remains cautious; this produces varying short?term reactions from funds and traders. Neutral Sentiment: Some data feeds show confusing/zeroed short?interest figures this cycle; unreliable short?interest reporting means this metric is not clearly driving today’s move. (Market data items in reports.)

Some data feeds show confusing/zeroed short?interest figures this cycle; unreliable short?interest reporting means this metric is not clearly driving today’s move. (Market data items in reports.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling activity reported in recent months (multiple senior executives have sold shares), which can raise governance/near?term sentiment concerns for some investors. QuiverQuant Insider Activity

Significant insider selling activity reported in recent months (multiple senior executives have sold shares), which can raise governance/near?term sentiment concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional trimming reported in Q4 for some big holders (per third?party data), plus the stock currently trades below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and at a rich P/E; that combination can prompt profit?taking even after upbeat results. Institutional Moves / Technicals

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total transaction of $1,863,470.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total value of $60,746.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,722. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.59.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

