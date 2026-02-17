Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DuPont de Nemours stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 4,574,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

