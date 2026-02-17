Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Minerals Technologies stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. 170,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $381,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,685.36. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 23,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,429,456.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,203.10. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

