Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,030.59. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

