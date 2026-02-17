Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.36 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $59.36 million and $2.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

