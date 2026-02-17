Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $47.53 million and $2.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 47,569,453 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.