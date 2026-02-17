SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $68,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,133,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,298,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,667,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179,596 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 767,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 699,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $156.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

