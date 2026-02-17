HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $75,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $374.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.59. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $380.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

