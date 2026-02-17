Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $66,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

