SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 285,040 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $666,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

