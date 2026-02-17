Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.10 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $50.80 million and $12.10 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,839,761,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,839,761,674.39103936 with 918,955,545.83150813 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.31965837 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $14,176,069.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

