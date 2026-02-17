ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1.46 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,880.62 or 0.99627042 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,560,708.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

