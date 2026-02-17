GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 320.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands. The company also distributes and installs various products through a range of distribution and customer channels.

