GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 320.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.
GWA Group Company Profile
