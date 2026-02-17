Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.8%

ET opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 436.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

