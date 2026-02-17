Numbers Protocol (NUM) Trading Down 6% This Week

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $129.31 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 877,495,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 877,495,317 with 867,432,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00419573 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $121,083.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

